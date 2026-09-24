/US and China must ensure AI develops under ‘human control’: Xi at White House

In his opening remarks at the White House of Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the United States and China have a responsibility to make sure that artificial intelligence develops under "human control" and "for good".
"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have made artificial intelligence a key focus of their bilateral agenda.
#WATCH | Washington, DC: At the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "China and the United States are different in national conditions, but through candid, in-depth, and continued dialogue, our two countries can understand each other better, seek common ground while… pic.twitter.com/6WBtsklR4j— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Ahead of their meeting, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he wants to maintain the existing framework for AI governance.
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!", he wrote.
The finance ministers of the two countries met earlier this week, during which the US proposed establishing a new “notification mechanism” for AI-related incidents between Washington and Beijing.
Earlier, Trump welcomed Xi to the White House for a lavish state visit, greeting the Chinese leader with a handshake as the day’s ceremonial events began. However, their discussions are expected to centre on contentious issues, particularly the growing challenges surrounding artificial intelligence.
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