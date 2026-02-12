US and Israel vs Iran: Why even the strongest armies can’t guarantee victory

Tehran: Despite years of sanctions, multiple regional wars and targeted strikes, Iran continues to withstand immense pressure from the combined military power of the United States and Israel. Even after the October 2022 Hamas attack, which prompted extensive Israeli operations, Tehran has proven resilient against both direct and indirect threats.

During the 12-day war in June 2025, Israel achieved complete air superiority over Iranian territory. The Iranian air force was largely neutralised, and its air defense infrastructure was systematically degraded. Top Iranian generals were eliminated in precision strikes. This further weakened the country’s military leadership.

Iran’s network of regional proxies, including the Houthis and Hezbollah, has also been weakened. One of Tehran’s closest allies, Syria saw Bashar al-Assad flee into exile in Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow is fully engaged in the war in Ukraine, leaving Tehran largely without support except for China, which offers limited diplomatic and economic aid in case of conflict.

The country’s economy has suffered severe blows. Its currency has collapsed, inflation is at record highs and domestic unrest poses one of the most serious challenges to the regime in decades. Israel has argued that Iran is at its weakest and has suggested that this could be the right moment for a regime-change operation.

The United States and Israel are supported by regional allies such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain. The United States has nearly 18 military bases in the region and has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, along with advanced fighter jets, missile destroyers and modern air defense systems. This shows the massive firepower available to Washington and Tel Aviv.

Despite this formidable arsenal, experts warn against rushing into war. They have compared a potential invasion to the Iraq War, highlighting the risks of high costs, unexpected casualties and long-term instability. Some have cautioned that while a limited “warning airstrike” might be possible, a full-scale conflict would face widespread public resistance in the United States.

So why does Iran is so difficult to conquer despite its weakened economy and unpopularity? The answer lies in geography, military capability and strategic positioning.

Geographic and strategic Advantages

Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, an important global oil chokepoint, gives it extraordinary leverage. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through this narrow waterway. Tehran has repeatedly warned that it could close the Strait during conflict, employing submarine mines, cruise missiles, coastal defenses and fast-attack boats.

Such a move would impact not only US allies in the region but also global trade and energy security. Iran also has the ability to destabilise Red Sea shipping through its Houthi proxies.

Missile and drone arsenal

Iran’s military strength comes from its missile and drone capabilities. Its ballistic and hypersonic missiles, coupled with long-range drones, have proven capable of bypassing advanced air defenses. During the June 2025 war, the country launched over 500 missiles at Israel, many of which successfully struck targets despite Israel’s multilayered defenses. Tehran’s missiles can also target US military bases in the region.

Experts have said that Iran could disrupt energy production, inflict devastating damage on US forces and conduct attacks that could severely challenge Israel’s ability to defend its population. Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) says that Iran has the largest and most diverse missile arsenal in the Middle East, with ranges extending from a few hundred kilometres to over 2,500 kilometres, covering Israel, parts of southeastern Europe and most US bases in the region.

Missile production has ramped up since the June war, with Iran reportedly producing hundreds of ballistic missiles monthly. Upgrades have improved missile accuracy, reduced launch preparation times and incorporated satellite-based intelligence. Key systems include the Shahab, Kheibar Shekan, Fattah, Sejjil and Khorramshahr missiles, along with long-range cruise missiles such as the Kh-55 and advanced anti-ship weapons.

Iran also fields thousands of long-range Shahed and Mohajer drones, used effectively in previous conflicts abroad.

Naval capabilities, asymmetric warfare

Iran maintains a capable navy structured in two branches – the traditional Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN). Both branches focus on asymmetric warfare, employing fast-attack boats, drones, mines and submarines to dominate strategic waterways. The fleet includes modern destroyers and frigates, with a notable submarine force of 27 vessels, including Tareq-class, Fateh-class and Ghadir-class mini-submarines capable of launching cruise missiles and torpedoes.

In narrow chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, Iran could overwhelm larger adversaries using speed, mobility and precision strikes. Previous operations, such as the US-led campaign against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, demonstrate the difficulty of suppressing irregular but strategically effective forces.

Despite US investment and advanced weaponry, the Houthis were able to destabilise Red Sea shipping lanes over three months, highlighting the potential for similar disruptions by Iran in its home waters.

In nut shell, Iran is a highly challenging target due to its geographic advantages, missile and drone arsenal, naval capabilities and ability to disrupt global energy flows. Analysts warn that any military misadventure would be costly, unpredictable and potentially devastating for the United States, Israel and regional stability. The combination of strategy, terrain and technology ensures that Iran continues to be a formidable force in the Middle East.