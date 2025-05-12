US Announces 'Substantial Progress' In Trade Talks With China In Geneva

The United States announced a trade negotiations with China on Sunday during talks held in Geneva, according to a statement from the White House. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that substantial progress was made and described the discussions as productive, with further details expected to be released on Monday.

"I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks. First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we've seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive," the statement quoted Bessent as saying.

"We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning," the statement added, ANI reported.