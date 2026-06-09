Strait of Hormuz crisis: US Apache helicopter goes down as Pentagon investigates potential Iranian fire | SHOCKING VIDEO
A US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter has gone down near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM is investigating potential Iranian IRGC fire as recovery operations begin.
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A US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter went down earlier today in the volatile waters near the Strait of Hormuz, sparking an immediate military investigation and escalating regional tensions. Pentagon officials have confirmed the incident but noted that the exact cause of the crash remains highly classified and undetermined.
US Apache helicopter GOES DOWN near Strait of Hormuz — UNCLEAR whether it was SHOT DOWN or experienced MECHANICAL FAILURE — NYT pic.twitter.com/eE4ZNWfojl— RT (@RT_com) June 9, 2026
More details are awaited...
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