US Applauds Pakistan’s Continued Successes To Contain Terrorist Entities: Joint Statement After Talks In Islamabad

In a joint statement issued following the Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, the United States also expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US Applauds Pakistan’s Continued Successes To Contain Terrorist Entities: Joint Statement After Talks In Islamabad(Photo: IANS)

The United States has applauded Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

"The United States applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar," the joint statement, shared by Pakistan's foreign ministry, said.

 

