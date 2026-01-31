Advertisement
US approves $16 billion arms sales to Israel, Saudi Arabia in major defence deal
US-SAUDI ARABIA DEFENCE DEAL

US approves $16 billion arms sales to Israel, Saudi Arabia in major defence deal

US State Department approves $6.67 billion arms to Israel and $9 billion to Saudi Arabia. Trump administration ties sales to Israel's defense needs and Saudi Gulf stability.

Jan 31, 2026
Representative AI Image

In a significant leap, the United States approved two major arms deals with Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department approved a $6.67 billion arms sale to Israel and $9 billion to Saudi Arabia late Friday.

Sales coincide with the Trump administration's Gaza peacekeeping efforts and looming U.S strike threats against Iran.​

Israel's package highlights 30 Apache helicopters equipped with rocket launchers, plus 3,250 light tactical vehicles, armored personnel carrier power packs, and light utility helicopters.

The department said that the arms sale will boost Israel's defences for its borders, infrastructure, and population centers against current and future threats, according to a report by Fox News.

The report further stated that the US vows unwavering support for Israel's security, stressing its vital role in American national interests through bolstering robust self-defence capabilities.

Saudi Arabia gains 730 Patriot missiles and gear, advancing US foreign policy and security goals by strengthening a key non-NATO ally's role in Gulf stability and economic growth, per the State Department.

The much-anticipated deal comes amid rising US-Iran tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that the kingdom will not permit its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran, amid U.S naval buildup and Trump's strike considerations.

The deal comes after Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which he shared on X, where he shared insights of the meeting saying both the nations discussed strategic relations.

While the greenlight to the Israel and Saudi defence deal will change Saudi Arabia’s stance against the US with regard to escalating Iran-US tensions. Recently, in a private Washington briefing, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman warned that U.S. President Donald Trump failing to act on Iran threats would embolden the regime, per four Axios sources on Friday.​

This marks a shift from Saudi Arabia's public de-escalation stance and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's prior concerns to Trump, which had prompted a strike delay.






 

