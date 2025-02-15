US Army Halts Transgender People From Enlisting In The Military

The US Army has announced it will stop allowing transgender people to enlist and will cease providing gender transformation procedures for service members.

In a series of posts shared on X, the US Army said that the decision is effective immediately, halting new enlistments for those with a history of gender dysphoria and pausing all medical procedures related to gender transition for service members.

"The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details," the post read.

"Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused," it further added.