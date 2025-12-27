US Arrests Indian Origin Student On Arson And Terror Charges

US: A 22 year old Indian origin student has been taken into custody in the United States on charges related to arson and issuing terroristic threats against family members, according to official records.

The accused, Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco Police on Monday, as per reports.

Police said they were called to Lella’s residence after his family reported a mental health episode and alleged that he had made threatening remarks. Authorities further stated that he is accused of attempting to set the house on fire several days prior to the complaint.

As per NDTV reports, Lella has been booked on charges of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship classified as a first-degree felony and making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanour. Police clarified that there is no evidence to suggest any threat was directed at a place of worship.

According to court documents, bond has been set at USD 100,000 for the arson charge and USD 3,500 for the terroristic threat charge.