Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000543https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-arrests-indian-origin-student-on-arson-and-terror-charges-3000543.html
NewsWorldUS Arrests Indian Origin Student On Arson And Terror Charges
US

US Arrests Indian Origin Student On Arson And Terror Charges

A 22 year old Indian origin student was arrested in the US on arson and terror threat charges following family complaints and a reported mental health episode.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US Arrests Indian Origin Student On Arson And Terror ChargesScreen Grab: ( X )

US: A 22 year old Indian origin student has been taken into custody in the United States on charges related to arson and issuing terroristic threats against family members, according to official records.

The accused, Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco Police on Monday, as per reports. 

Police said they were called to Lella’s residence after his family reported a mental health episode and alleged that he had made threatening remarks. Authorities further stated that he is accused of attempting to set the house on fire several days prior to the complaint.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per NDTV reports, Lella has been booked on charges of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship classified as a first-degree felony and making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanour. Police clarified that there is no evidence to suggest any threat was directed at a place of worship.

According to court documents, bond has been set at USD 100,000 for the arson charge and USD 3,500 for the terroristic threat charge. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready