48 hours to World War 3? Trump's 'Monday strike' plan on Iran revealed; Tehran readies NYC-range missiles

The world is on a 48-hour countdown to a potential global conflict as reports of a Trump Monday strike on Iran send shockwaves through international capitals. Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has ignited a World War 3 alert by claiming that a final decision to attack Tehran has been reached within the White House, with military action scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Former CIA claims

Speaking on the Julian Dorey Podcast, Kiriakou said, "I have a friend, a former CIA officer, who was at the White House this morning talking to his friends, and he says that a decision has been made to attack Iran on Monday or Tuesday."

However, there has been no official confirmation from the White House, the Pentagon, or the Trump administration, and the claim remains unverified.

US Military substantial buildup around Iran

Kiriakou’s assertion comes amid reports of significant US military repositioning across the Middle East. As of February 2026, a substantial American buildup is visible around Iran. Two carrier strike groups, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, now anchor a naval formation of nine destroyers in the Arabian Sea. More than 250 combat aircraft, including stealth F-22 fighters and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, are stationed across bases in Jordan and Qatar, positioning US forces for a potential rapid strike.

Russia signals support for Iran amid Trump strike tensions

Russia has indicated firm military and technical backing for Iran, describing any possible US strike as "dangerous." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow supports Tehran and noted that the two countries are holding joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman this week. Reports also suggest Russia has positioned S-400 air defence systems to help shield Iranian sites. However, Moscow has clarified that it does not plan to enter direct combat and would instead focus on sharing real-time intelligence to help Iran track US naval activity.

Iran signals retaliation capability

Tehran, meanwhile, has signalled it is preparing for the worst. Iranian officials have reportedly warned that the country would directly target the United States if attacked, including the possible use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) such as the "Mazio," which is said to have a 10,000-km range capable of reaching Washington, DC, and New York.

In anticipation of a possible conflict, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has delegated significant authority to National Security Chief Ali Larijani, underscoring the seriousness with which Tehran is treating the situation. Khamenei has also ordered extensive contingency planning, including multiple layers of leadership succession if senior figures, including himself, are killed.

Iran has already placed its military on high alert, repositioned missile systems to strategic locations, conducted military drills, and readied domestic security forces to contain potential wartime unrest, signalling that both sides are preparing for a period of heightened tension.

