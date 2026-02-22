Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019677https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-attack-iran-monday-trump-strike-plan-world-war-3-threat-3019677.html
NewsWorld48 hours to World War 3? Trumps Monday strike plan on Iran revealed; Tehran readies NYC-range missiles
TRUMP IRAN STRIKE

48 hours to World War 3? Trump's 'Monday strike' plan on Iran revealed; Tehran readies NYC-range missiles

The world is watching with bated breath as the United States and Iran appear to be inching closer to a potential military confrontation. Adding to the tension, a former CIA officer has claimed that a decision to strike Iran may already have been made, with Monday or Tuesday cited as the possible window.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

48 hours to World War 3? Trump's 'Monday strike' plan on Iran revealed; Tehran readies NYC-range missilesIran Mazio ICBM threat Trump Monday strike World War 3 buildup. (Photo: AI generated)

The world is on a 48-hour countdown to a potential global conflict as reports of a Trump Monday strike on Iran send shockwaves through international capitals. Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has ignited a World War 3 alert by claiming that a final decision to attack Tehran has been reached within the White House, with military action scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Former CIA claims

Speaking on the Julian Dorey Podcast, Kiriakou said, "I have a friend, a former CIA officer, who was at the White House this morning talking to his friends, and he says that a decision has been made to attack Iran on Monday or Tuesday."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, there has been no official confirmation from the White House, the Pentagon, or the Trump administration, and the claim remains unverified.

US Military substantial buildup around Iran

Kiriakou’s assertion comes amid reports of significant US military repositioning across the Middle East. As of February 2026, a substantial American buildup is visible around Iran. Two carrier strike groups, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, now anchor a naval formation of nine destroyers in the Arabian Sea. More than 250 combat aircraft, including stealth F-22 fighters and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, are stationed across bases in Jordan and Qatar, positioning US forces for a potential rapid strike.

Russia signals support for Iran amid Trump strike tensions

Russia has indicated firm military and technical backing for Iran, describing any possible US strike as "dangerous." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow supports Tehran and noted that the two countries are holding joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman this week. Reports also suggest Russia has positioned S-400 air defence systems to help shield Iranian sites. However, Moscow has clarified that it does not plan to enter direct combat and would instead focus on sharing real-time intelligence to help Iran track US naval activity.

Iran signals retaliation capability

Tehran, meanwhile, has signalled it is preparing for the worst. Iranian officials have reportedly warned that the country would directly target the United States if attacked, including the possible use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) such as the "Mazio," which is said to have a 10,000-km range capable of reaching Washington, DC, and New York.

In anticipation of a possible conflict, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has delegated significant authority to National Security Chief Ali Larijani, underscoring the seriousness with which Tehran is treating the situation. Khamenei has also ordered extensive contingency planning, including multiple layers of leadership succession if senior figures, including himself, are killed.

Iran has already placed its military on high alert, repositioned missile systems to strategic locations, conducted military drills, and readied domestic security forces to contain potential wartime unrest, signalling that both sides are preparing for a period of heightened tension.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Axar Patel dropped vs South Africa Super 8 clash
Vice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 vs SA; SKY Reacts
Shah Rukh Khan
'Maine Shah Rukh ko ek kahani bheji hui hai,' reveals Vishal Bhardwaj as he lo
Season Change Health Tips
7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summer
Technology
Meta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty; Supreme Court to decide
Kaveri Engine
Setbacks to surge: With afterburner leap, Kaveri inches closer to combat role
Pakistan
Weak growth, fractious polity pose hurdle for Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand washout
Super 8 drama: Pakistan’s semifinal race tightens following abandoned match
Mohsin Naqvi Bangladesh WC boycott politics
Mohsin Naqvi's dirty politics behind Bangladesh’s WC boycott exposed
Mysterious Places
Earth’s unexplained locations where science has little to no answers | Check
India A Women
India A women outclass Bangladesh to lift ACC women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars