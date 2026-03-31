US attacks Iran's Isfahan underground ammunition depot with bunker buster bomb; Trump shares video

US President Donald Trump shared a video showing a massive explosion in Iran, reportedly occurring in the city of Isfahan early Tuesday. The footage depicts a series of blasts, followed by massive fires illuminating the night sky in orange hues.

Trump provided no context for the video, but media reports suggest it shows a joint US-Israeli strike on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, a city of 2.3 million residents that hosts the Badr military airbase.

BREAKING: President Trump just posted a video of MASSIVE explosions in Isfahan, Iran following what’s believed to be U.S.-Israeli airstrikes



We clearly hit something pretty big… pic.twitter.com/3rg7aGkeEF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

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A US official, speaking to The Wall Street Journal, said that US forces targeted the ammunition depot in Isfahan using 2,000-pound (approximately 907-kilogram) bunker-buster bombs. “A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was employed in the strike,” the official added.

Reports indicate that the attack set off a series of massive secondary explosions, producing towering fireballs and shockwaves throughout the area. The strike has raised concerns of further escalation as the conflict enters its second month, even as Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey convened to explore a diplomatic resolution.

Recent reports indicate that Iran may have relocated about 540 kg of highly enriched uranium to an underground facility in Isfahan. The city was also struck last summer by a US attack under Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted its nuclear infrastructure.

The reports of the strikes came a day after Donald Trump warned on Monday that Iran’s energy infrastructure and other critical systems, including nuclear and water facilities, could be widely destroyed if a deal to end the war was not reached “shortly.”

Trump said that the US would target Iranian energy facilities if negotiations with a “new and more reasonable regime” did not result in a deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly claimed that Iran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, a claim not corroborated by the UN nuclear watchdog.