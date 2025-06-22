Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

'Now It's Time For Peace': Trump As US Bombs 3 Nuclear Sites In Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. While Congratulating the "American Warriors", Trump stated, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this", adding, "Now is the time for peace."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 06:18 AM IST
'Now It's Time For Peace': Trump As US Bombs 3 Nuclear Sites In Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. While Congratulating the "American Warriors", Trump stated, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this", adding, "Now is the time for peace."

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," President Trump said in a post on X.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," he added.

 

