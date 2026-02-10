US-Bangladesh trade deal explained: Dhaka opens farm gates wide – who wins big, who takes the hit

New Delhi: A new trade deal between the United States and Bangladesh has caught attention across South Asia. The agreement has given American farm products wider access to Bangladesh’s market. India took a more protective approach in its own talks with Washington. Bangladesh, on the other hand, opened entry across many agriculture and food sectors.

The reciprocal trade arrangement allows American agricultural goods to enter Bangladesh with greater ease. The product list is extensive. It includes dairy items, beef, poultry, soy-based products, tree nuts and fresh fruits. Industrial exports from the United States also gain smoother entry. Chemicals, medical equipment, machinery, automobile components, ICT devices and energy products form part of the package.

In exchange, Washington agreed to lower tariffs on Bangladeshi exports. Duties that once touched 37 percent will fall to around 19 percent. Selected product lines may face zero-duty over time.

The White House described the pact as a step toward stronger economic ties. While trade analysts in Dhaka are studying its domestic impact, the agreement carries obligations beyond tariffs. Bangladesh will remove several non-tariff barriers that once regulated agricultural imports. American certification systems will receive formal recognition.

US sanitary and phytosanitary standards will gain acceptance in Bangladeshi markets. Food safety clearances issued by US agencies will hold validity for entry.

Geographical indication provisions are also part of the agreement. These rules will allow American cheese and meat producers to use widely recognised product names. Market branding protections for US exporters will therefore stay intact inside Bangladesh.

Import commitments are central to the scale of the deal. Bangladesh is expected to purchase nearly $3.5 billion worth of American agricultural commodities. Wheat, soybeans, cotton and corn dominate the list. Energy procurement agreements worth about $15 billion accompany the farm trade segment. Civil aviation purchases and cooperation measures appear within the broader commercial structure.

Agriculture holds major economic weight in Bangladesh. Based on 2023-24 estimates, farming here contributes roughly 11.19 percent to national GDP. Rural livelihoods depend heavily on crop cycles and livestock activity. Close to 38 percent of the population relies on agriculture for income and daily sustenance.

The livestock economy forms another important pillar. Dairy, meat and poultry production together contribute about 1.9 percent to GDP. Direct employment from livestock supports nearly 20 percent of the population. Indirect linkages extend to almost half the country through supply chains, feed markets, transport and retail networks.

Recent livestock census figures show the sector’s size. Bangladesh housed more than 430 million animals and birds in 2021-22. This count included around 56.7 million cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats. Poultry numbers crossed 375 million. Milk production touched nearly 13 million metric tonnes. Meat output reached about 9.3 million metric tonnes and egg production exceeded 23 billion units.

The domestic dairy market is worth about $3 billion. Bangladesh produces nearly 14 million metric tonnes of milk every year. Imports help meet the remaining demand. The country annually buys around 311,000 metric tonnes of dairy products from abroad.

Economists view the new trade opening through the lens of price competitiveness. American agriculture operates at massive industrial scale. Federal subsidy support lowers production costs. Dairy, beef and poultry from the United States often reach export markets at reduced prices. Large shipment volumes strengthen that price advantage.

Bangladeshi smallholders function within tighter margins. Family farms dominate milk and poultry supply. Feed costs, land constraints and credit access affect their operating environment. A rise in cheaper imports could hurt their market share. Income pressure may spread across rural areas that depend on livestock earnings.

Import data already points to rising exposure. Bangladesh purchased dairy products worth nearly $519 million in 2024. Local producers faced pricing pressure during that period. Sector specialists estimate that domestic meat and dairy production could register declines of up to 4 percent if import volumes expand.

Food regulation also enters the policy debate. The agreement permits entry of genetically modified and biotech food products under US certification. Local testing requirements may see relaxation in specific categories. Public health experts and environmental researchers are studying long-term implications for consumption safety and ecological balance.

Consumer demand forms another layer of the story. Bangladesh’s middle class now exceeds 30 million people. Urban households are seeking higher-quality protein, packaged dairy and processed food items. Imported goods may satisfy this expanding appetite. Retail chains and cold storage networks are preparing for diversified product supply.

Bangladesh’s global trade position is also set to change. The country is classified as a Least Developed Country (LDC). This status gives it special export benefits in major markets. Lower tariffs, easier trade rules and wider market access have helped its ready-made garments sector grow.

The industry employs millions of workers and supports foreign exchange earnings. LDC graduation is scheduled around 2026. Preferential tariff benefits will phase out over time. Export costs may rise across textiles and manufactured goods once concessions fade.

Economists are studying how these changes will affect the country’s economy overall. Export benefits may reduce, while imports could increase. This may put pressure on domestic farming and livestock sectors, forcing them to adjust. Policymakers will closely watch rural employment and price stability to understand the real impact.

The agreement goes beyond the movement of goods. It also covers digital trade. Companies will be able to transfer data more freely across borders. Customs systems will move to faster online processing, which will reduce delays. Insurance rules will also change and make it easier for foreign firms to enter the market and operate locally.

The wider trade plan is designed to increase American exports into Bangladesh’s consumer and industrial markets. How much Bangladesh depends on imported farm goods will decide how strong and self-reliant it is in the long run. If food imports rise tremendously, the government may have less freedom in planning its food security policies.

For now, the deal points to a big change in how Bangladesh handles trade. Markets are opening in farming, food products and industrial goods. Its true impact will be seen in the coming years as local producers try to adjust to this more open market.