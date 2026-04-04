US-based think tank report says 'majority of Iranian ballistic missiles combat-ineffective' - Know why

US-Iran tensions: As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, a US-based think tank's report has revealed that a majority of Iranian ballistic missiles are "combat-ineffective." Tehran has used drones and missiles to strike against Israeli infrastructure and US assets in the Middle East.

According to news agency ANI, a US-based think tank, the Institute of the Study of War's report stated on Saturday that the majority of Iranian ballistic missiles cannot accomplish the assigned mission, even if 50 per cent of the launchers remain "intact."

The report cites US intelligence assessments to note that 50 per cent of Iran's missile launchers are "intact," however, a launcher unit becomes combat ineffective, even if it has suffered no damage, when it cannot accomplish its assigned mission.

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The think tank further stated that Iran's medium-range ballistic missile force has been "significantly degraded," while the short-range ballistic missile force has conducted attacks at a steady rate.

The report said, "Assessing Iran's missile threat accurately requires distinguishing between different missile types. The combined force has rendered many of Iran's missile launchers combat ineffective, but it is entirely unclear whether these "launchers" refer to launchers for medium-range or short-range systems or whether any of the launchers are interchangeable between medium-range and short-range systems... The rate of Iranian missile fire suggests that Iran's medium-range ballistic missile force has been significantly degraded."

"The short-range ballistic missile force has continued to conduct attacks at a steady rate, but the status of the short-range missile force remains unclear," it added.

The institute reportedly noted that Iran's ability to rebuild the stockpiles of drones and missiles has degraded.

Middle East tensions

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US assets in the Middle East.

Iran-US war

The central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces has issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by President Donald Trump, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, released a statement early on Saturday threatening devastating strikes against American and Israeli assets.

The warning specifically extended to the infrastructure of nations that continue to host US military bases, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Iranian military has asserted that its forces successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft. In a separate incident, US forces have rescued a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain.

(with ANI inputs)

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