US to block ships to and from Iranian Ports after talks fail, starting today

Starting April 13, the United States will impose a comprehensive maritime blockade on all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, heightening tensions following the collapse of the high-stakes U.S-Iran talks in Islamabad, following a 14-day ceasefire.

The move, announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM), follows a presidential directive and will target “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports”, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations,” CENTCOM said, adding that US forces would not impede ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. The blockade would begin at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, as per a CENTCOM release.

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Commercial mariners should monitor official navigation warnings and stay in touch with U.S naval forces while operating in the region.

The advisory followed hours after President Donald Trump announced stalled U.S-Iran negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, even as progress was made on other issues.

“Most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” Trump said, announcing that the US Navy would begin “the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave” the Strait of Hormuz.

He accused Iran of “WORLD EXTORTION” by leveraging threats of naval mines in the strait, a critical global energy corridor. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, adding that US forces would also “begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits.”

Iran, however, pushed back sharply, suggesting the blockade derailed near-final negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had engaged “in good faith to end war” and was “just inches away” from an agreement before encountering “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”

“Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity,” he said.

Analysts say the dispute hinges on Iran's exploitation of uncertainty over naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt global shipping.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Iran declared a "hazardous area" over vital shipping lanes, diverting vessels into its territorial waters for "protection fees."

"This protection racket violates maritime law," ISW stated, emphasising that no bordering state can restrict passage or impose fees under international conventions.

Even the mere threat of fewer than a dozen mines has spiked oil prices and shipping insurance rates, without any direct strikes, experts note.

U.S. naval forces are countering with operations, including destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. and USS Michael Murphy, transiting the strait to prove safe passage and initiate mine-clearing. CENTCOM's Admiral Brad Cooper pledged to share secure routes with civilian shipping "as soon as possible."



(with IANS inputs)

