US-Canada trade tensions rise as Trump warns of 100% tariffs over China deal

US-Canada Trade: US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Canada over a trade deal with China and threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods and products coming into America.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President warned of the high tariffs and stated that, "China will eat Canada alive". He further added that if Ottawa makes a deal with Beijing, a 100 per cent tariff would be imposed.

US President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Trump slams Canada over Greenland ‘Golden Dome’ plan, warns Beijing could ‘eat them up’

(this is a developing story)