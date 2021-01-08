हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

US Capitol riot: Biden kicks up a storm, hints pro-trump mob treated differently than 'BLM' protesters

US President elect Joe Biden drew comparisons with the Black Lives Matter movement and pointed out the difference in the way the protesters have been treated.

US Capitol riot: Biden kicks up a storm, hints pro-trump mob treated differently than &#039;BLM&#039; protesters

New Delhi: Hours after the chaos at Capitol Hill in Washington DC which led to the deaths of four people, US President elect Joe Biden drew comparisons with the Black Lives Matter movement and pointed out the difference in the way the protesters have been treated.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote: "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable."

Earlier on Wednesday, after the violent scenes emerged from the Capitol Hill, Biden denounced the rioters and called them “domestic terrorists” he even blamed President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to commit the violence.

“(They) weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic,” Biden said.

Further, Biden said the uprising bordered on sedition, adding, “The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are.”

During the Black Lives Matter protests which was triggered after the death of George Floyd -- a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. It sparked nationwide protests over the American summer. In many cities, the protesters were met with tear gas, violence and arrests from the police.

On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump loyalists ran amok at the US Capitol Hill breaching the security. They clashed with the police, removed barricades, broke glass panes and trashed the House. In police retailiation, four people were killed. While one was shot dead, three others succumbed to injuries sustained during the riots.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenDonald TrumpCapitol Hill
Next
Story

US Capitol violence: Donald Trump faces calls for removal from office after chaos in Washington DC
  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M11S

PM Modi's important meeting with economists & experts before general budget