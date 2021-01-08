US Capitol riot: Biden kicks up a storm, hints pro-trump mob treated differently than 'BLM' protesters

New Delhi: Hours after the chaos at Capitol Hill in Washington DC which led to the deaths of four people, US President elect Joe Biden drew comparisons with the Black Lives Matter movement and pointed out the difference in the way the protesters have been treated.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote: "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable."

Earlier on Wednesday, after the violent scenes emerged from the Capitol Hill, Biden denounced the rioters and called them “domestic terrorists” he even blamed President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to commit the violence.

“(They) weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic,” Biden said.

Further, Biden said the uprising bordered on sedition, adding, “The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are.”

During the Black Lives Matter protests which was triggered after the death of George Floyd -- a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. It sparked nationwide protests over the American summer. In many cities, the protesters were met with tear gas, violence and arrests from the police.

On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump loyalists ran amok at the US Capitol Hill breaching the security. They clashed with the police, removed barricades, broke glass panes and trashed the House. In police retailiation, four people were killed. While one was shot dead, three others succumbed to injuries sustained during the riots.