US: Cargo Aircraft Crashes In Louisville; 'Heartbreaking' Visuals Emerge; Video Shows Massive Fire

The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has informed that a UPS flight crashed at around 5:15 pm (local time) on Tuesday. The UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. According to reports, there were three crew members on board, and the crash triggered a huge blaze.

The FAA confirmed that the plane involved was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates," the FAA informed in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

— The FAA (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

"LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden. Injuries reported," the Louisville Metro Police Department had informed.

Kentucky Governor Reacts

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said that he believes there are at least three casualties in the plane crash. However, there was no "hazardous" cargo onboard.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are on-site, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew, and everyone affected. We will share more soon," the Governor had posted on X earlier.

Giving an update of the situation, Beshear informed on X, "The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected."

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed grief over the tragedy, sharing "heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight."

He added that the FAA and NTSB teams were mobilising to investigate. "Please join me in prayer for the Louisville community and flight crew impacted by this horrific crash," Duffy said.

No immediate details have been released regarding the cause of the crash. Emergency crews are at the site as the investigation continues.

(with ANI inputs)