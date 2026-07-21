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US CENTCOM completes fresh strikes on Iran, warns of continued military readiness

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET, July 20. US forces struck Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
US CENTCOM completes fresh strikes on Iran, warns of continued military readiness
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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