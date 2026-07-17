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US CENTCOM intercepts 3 ships breaching Iran naval blockade

US strikes on Iran entered their sixth consecutive night on Thursday, amid escalating tensions that followed the breakdown of the 14-point memorandum. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 06:50 AM IST
US CENTCOM intercepts 3 ships breaching Iran naval blockade
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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