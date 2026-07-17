/US CENTCOM intercepts 3 ships breaching Iran naval blockade

US forces have intercepted three commercial vessels trying to break the American naval blockade of Iran, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said American personnel had redirected three vessels, disabled one that failed to comply, and boarded another to verify full adherence to the restrictions.
"As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran,” said CENTCOM.
Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit carried out a verification boarding on the vessel M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman on 16 July.
The US reimposed the blockade on maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports on Tuesday, halting vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports. CENTCOM has emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters remain open to normal shipping, except for those violating the measures.
The action forms part of a broader escalation, with US forces conducting strikes on Iranian targets for six straight days. This follows President Donald Trump's decision last week to declare an end to the ceasefire agreed in April.
Earlier, US forces disabled the Curacao-flagged tanker M/T Belma, which was sailing unladen towards the Iranian port at Kharg Island. The vessel ignored repeated warnings before a US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into its smokestack, stopping its progress.
The US military also carried out two waves of strikes against Iranian military assets on Wednesday, targeting capabilities that could threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the White House stated on Thursday that Iran remains engaged in talks with the United States and continues to express interest in reaching an agreement, even as US forces have conducted multiple rounds of strikes on Iranian targets in recent days.
During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed whether negotiations with Tehran had stalled amid nearly a week of US military action. She confirmed that Iran is still in direct contact with the US despite the strikes.
"Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military," Leavitt said.
She explained that the recent US strikes were triggered by Iran's alleged violation of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to end hostilities in West Asia. Specifically, Iran was accused of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, breaching the terms of the agreement.
US strikes on Iran entered their sixth consecutive night on Thursday, amid escalating tensions that followed the breakdown of the 14-point memorandum. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operations targeted Iranian military assets used to threaten vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The exchanges mark a sharp escalation in the West Asia conflict, which has expanded from US strikes inside Iran to direct retaliatory actions involving American military sites across the Gulf region.
(with agencies input)
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