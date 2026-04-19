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NewsWorldUS: 8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, say reports
US MASS SHOOTING

US: 8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, say reports

US shooting incident: Several children reportedly lost their lives in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. Further details are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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US: 8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, say reports Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

US shooting incident: In a shocking incident, several children reportedly lost their lives in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States.

According to Reuters, multiple media reports, citing local police, said that eight children were killed in the mass shooting.

Further details are awaited. 

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