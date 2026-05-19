US-China deal mystery: New trade boards, $17B promise, but what’s the full story?

US China Trade Deal 2026: When Air Force One lifted off from Beijing on Friday (May 15), US President Donald Trump was leaving behind a three-day visit that still carried several unanswered questions. Both Washington and Beijing had talked about progress, but the details of what was actually agreed between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not fully clear so far.

Over the weekend, official statements from both sides began to fill in parts of the picture. The emphasis of the talks, according to the readouts, was not a dramatic breakthrough but a reset in tone between the world’s two largest economies after a tense period that had pushed trade relations into uncertainty.

New trade and investment boards planned

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One of the main outcomes is the planned creation of two new institutional platforms. The United States and China have agreed in principle to set up a “board of trade” and a “board of investment” to manage economic engagement and address ongoing concerns.

The White House and China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Sunday (May 17) that both sides see these bodies as structured channels for dialogue on trade barriers, investment issues and other disputes that have built up over recent years.

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Speaking in a television interview, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described the proposed board of trade as a formal setup for handling tariffs, import restrictions and export controls. He also said it would cover non-sensitive goods, including agricultural products, energy shipments, medical devices and aircraft.

On the Chinese side, officials described the same mechanism as a way to address concerns, review tariff-related issues and improve communication between both economies. Beijing also suggested that both countries had agreed in principle to look at reducing tariffs on selected products, though detailed terms are still under discussion.

Agricultural trade and Boeing aircraft at centre of talks

The White House said China has agreed to purchase at least $17 billion worth of US agricultural products every year through 2028. This commitment would add to earlier soybean purchase agreements made during a previous meeting between the two leaders.

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US data shows that American agricultural exports to China stood at $8.4 billion last year, meaning the new commitment would represent a substantial increase in volumes compared to recent levels. A broader calculation, including existing soybean commitments, places the total potential value of annual farm trade at around $27 billion.

Another major point mentioned by the White House is China’s agreement for an initial purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft. However, the American aircraft manufacturer has not made any public confirmation of this order so far.

China’s Commerce Ministry only referred to plans for aircraft procurement and mentioned cooperation in aircraft engine supply, a technology area where China continues to rely heavily on US expertise.

Trade tensions still unresolved

Despite these announcements, several areas of disagreement are open. The White House summary did not mention tariff reductions in detail, and President Trump told reporters that tariffs were not discussed during the meeting.

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Tariffs have been a major concern in the recent trade tensions between the two countries. While some earlier measures were reduced through negotiations, questions are about future policy direction, especially as legal and political negotiations continue in Washington over import duties.

China, however, said that both sides had discussed mutual tariff reductions on certain goods, though this has not been clearly mentioned in the US statements.

New mechanism to manage disputes

The proposed board of investment is expected to serve as a platform where both sides can raise concerns as they arise and address issues in a structured manner. Officials from both countries have said that this could help avoid sudden disruptions in trade and investment flows.

Chinese commentary in state media over the weekend also described these boards as tools to reduce misunderstandings and keep economic ties more predictable.

Technology and minerals still unresolved

One of the most sensitive areas, technology trade, is largely outside the scope of the present announcements. Beijing has long sought easing of US restrictions on advanced technology exports, especially in sectors such as semiconductors and chip-making equipment.

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The White House fact sheet also referred to critical minerals and rare earth supply chains. It said China would address concerns related to shortages and restrictions involving these materials and related processing technologies. However, Beijing’s official statements did not directly mention rare earths.

Talks set for continuation

Both sides have described the outcomes as part of an ongoing process rather than final agreements. Chinese officials said the results of the summit are preliminary and that further talks will continue in the coming weeks and months.

While the meeting did not deliver a full resolution on long-standing trade issues, it has opened structured channels for dialogue and set specific targets in areas such as agriculture and aviation. The coming months are expected to show how these announcements translate into actual trade movement between the two economies.