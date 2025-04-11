Advertisement
US-CHINA

US-China Trade War Heats Up: Beijing Hits Back With 125% Additional Tariffs On Imported Products

China increased additional tariffs on imported US products from 84 per cent to 125 per cent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US-China Trade War Heats Up: Beijing Hits Back With 125% Additional Tariffs On Imported Products Image: ANI

China on Friday increased additional tariffs on imported US products from 84 per cent to 125 per cent after the Trump administration raised 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced that China has raised additional tariffs on imported US products to 125 per cent, up from the previous rate of 84 per cent.

China has also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the recent US tariff hikes, the Commerce Ministry stated.

As per the latest US notification, the total trade tariffs imposed on Chinese goods now stand at 145 per cent.

 

