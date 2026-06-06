US clears nearly $3 billion in arms sales to UK, Denmark and Kuwait

The United States has approved nearly $3 billion in possible foreign military sales to the United Kingdom, Denmark and Kuwait, including long-range strike missiles, aircraft protection systems and counter-drone platforms, the State Department has announced.

The largest package is for Kuwait, which has been cleared to buy counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms and related equipment at an estimated cost of $1.98 billion.

“The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against unmanned aerial systems,” the State Department said on Friday (local time).

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The package includes Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil-Kinetic platforms, launch boxes, command-and-control systems, sentry towers, maritime sentry towers, electromagnetic warfare systems, tactical operations centres, generators, training, software development and logistics support.

The principal contractor for the Kuwait sale will be Anduril, located in Costa Mesa, California.

In a separate notification, the State Department said it had approved a possible $842 million sale to Denmark for 200 AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, and related equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) with the ability to conduct long-range precision strikes, strengthening RDAF F-35 aircraft capabilities,” it said.

Lockheed Martin, located in Orlando, Florida, will be the principal contractor for the Denmark sale.

The United Kingdom has also been cleared to buy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and related equipment at an estimated cost of $160 million.

The UK request includes 36 Guardian Laser Turret Assemblies and 18 AN/AAQ 24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system processor replacements, along with missile warning sensors, support equipment, software, spare parts and logistics support.

“The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing modern protection for large air mobility platforms, ensuring the operational readiness of the Royal Air Force,” the State Department said.

The principal contractor for the UK sale will be The Boeing Company, located in Arlington, Virginia.

The State Department said the proposed sales would not alter the basic military balance in their respective regions and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness.

The notifications were issued by the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs as part of the US Foreign Military Sales process. Congressional notification does not mean a final contract has been signed, but it clears a key step in the process.