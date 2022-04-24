Utah: Pornography will be the focus of an entire class at a private institution in Utah, US, beginning with the current academic term. Details of the course, titled "FILM 2000: Porn," were posted on Westminster College's official website that said the students would be required to "view pornographic films together" and engage in experimental, radical discussions about the sexualization of race, class, and gender.

As a result of widespread media coverage and online discussion, the course, however, has now been pulled off the college's official website but not before stirring up controversy on social media.

More information was added later, and a college administrator later informed the media that the course would not be removed, stating that it will still take place as planned.

The description for the course that’s being discussed here explicitly states that it examines how pornography reinforces sexual inequalities, so congratulations, I think you’ve found it. pic.twitter.com/mGuTY1e9MF — Nichard (@DoSomeCusses) April 21, 2022

The college's Chief Marketing Officer, Sheila Rappazzo Yorkin, was quoted as saying in a media report that the course is not new at the college and that in the past, it was offered several times, but was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Usually around 20 students are enrolled," she said.

The college's course catalogue lists a four-credit course called "Sex on Film," in which students, with the help of a teacher, examine traditions relating to law, science, politics, and religion.

According to a media report, the pornography class will meet twice a week for three hours over a four-week term and students will be "thinking seriously about this media"..

Live TV

#mute