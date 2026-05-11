US committed to enhancing trade, investment ties with India: Ambassador Sergio Gor

The Donald Trump administration is committed to increasing trade and investment relations with India, said US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, here on Monday.

Speaking at the CII 'Annual Business Summit 2026' in the national capital, he highlighted the growing strength of US-India economic ties.

"We’re committed to expanding opportunities for trade, reducing regulatory barriers, and encouraging Indian businesses to invest in the United States for the benefit of both our countries. Together, we can further strengthen this vital bridge between government and business,” Ambassador Gor said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Gor said that under President Trump’s leadership, investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels as Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

“This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments on May 6. These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins,” Gor wrote on X last week.

Meanwhile, India and the United States have made progress on key matters such as market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade in the latest round of negotiations held in Washington to finalise the details of the interim trade agreement between the two countries.

“The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward,” the official statement said.

India and the United States issued a Joint Statement on February 7, 2026 agreeing on a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

The Indian side visited Washington, DC for in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral agreement.