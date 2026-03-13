US confirms death of four soldiers in KC-135 crash over Iraq

The United States Central Command confirmed the death of four US Soldiers in the crash of an air refueling aircraft, KC-135, over Iran on Friday.

“Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” said US Central Command.

Earlier today, a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq during a mission tied to the ongoing war with Iran, the US military confirmed Friday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the incident during Operation Epic Fury in friendly airspace. "US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft," the statement read.

Two aircraft were involved, one crashed in western Iraq, while the second landed safely. CENTCOM stressed the crash stemmed from non-combat causes. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," it added.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue, with the military urging patience. "We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members," CENTCOM said.

The KC-135, vital for mid-air refueling of bombers and fighters on extended missions, typically carries at least three crew: a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources indicating a possible mid-air collision, though unconfirmed by officials. Flight-tracking data earlier showed the tanker declaring an in-flight emergency.

