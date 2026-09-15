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US confirms weapons deployed in orbit: Is new global space war about to begin?

The US Space Force's admission marks the first official confirmation that Washington has placed weapons directly in orbit. US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink disclosed the information during a speech, following which a US Space Force spokesperson provided written details to the media. However, the US has not revealed what weapons have been deployed.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
US confirms weapons deployed in orbit: Is new global space war about to begin?

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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