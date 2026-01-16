Advertisement
US Congressman Shows Mirror To Islamabad, Says 'India Brings Investment, But Pakistan...’

US Congressman Rich McCormick praised India’s economic role and PM Modi’s nationalism, contrasting it with Pakistan, and defended India’s purchase of Russian oil as serving its national interest.

Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026
US Congressman Rich McCormick has highlighted India’s growing economic and strategic importance, contrasting it with Pakistan and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to safeguarding India’s national interests.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), McCormick said that despite Pakistan having a population of around 300 million, it has not emerged as a source of investment for the United States. “Pakistan is a country with 300 million people, but you don’t see it bringing investments into America. India not only takes investment, it also brings investments into the United States,” he said.

The US lawmaker also described Prime Minister Modi as “extremely nationalistic in a good way,” and said, "PM Modi is extremely nationalistic in a good way. He's looking out for his country. When India buys cheap Russian oil, America hates that. But he is doing it in the best interest of his country."
 

