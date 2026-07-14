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No crew, high explosives: The bizarre tech behind the US 'Corsair' drones that just hit Iran

In a historic first, US forces deployed autonomous 'Corsair' sea drones to strike a key submarine facility at Iran's Bandar Abbas naval base.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
No crew, high explosives: The bizarre tech behind the US 'Corsair' drones that just hit Iran
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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