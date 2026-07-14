/No crew, high explosives: The bizarre tech behind the US 'Corsair' drones that just hit Iran

In what would mark the biggest escalation and a landmark first in maritime wars, the US military forces have deployed "Corsair" autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to carry out a strike against military infrastructure in Iran. The armed and one-way attack sea drones have hit a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Iran's highly secure Bandar Abbas naval base on Sunday, according to Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports.
As per CENTCOM's statement, a pack of three Corsair sea drones carried out the precise strike. The command issued impressive footage showing one of the fast autonomous vessels making its way to the dock before exploding upon impact.
"Using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," CENTCOM stated, noting that the strikes successfully degraded Iran's capabilities to target commercial shipping vessels.
Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026
The strike operation was a part of a bigger coordinated offensive in which US forces targeted Iranian coastal radar stations, air defences, and missile sites using fighter jets, naval ships, and aerial strike drones that are patterned after Iran's Shahed drones.
This is a critical step by the Donald Trump administration to put billions of dollars' worth of investment into scaling autonomous military platforms.
Sea drones, popularly known as "unmanned surface vessels" (USVs) refer to robotic boats with no crew, which are remotely operated or completely controlled by artificial intelligence. Unlike submarines that stealthily move below water, USVs are designed to operate on the water's surface. These flexible boats vary in size from fast attack crafts that have few meters to fully autonomous ships designed to carry military weapons or cargo over a large distance.
The three modes of control:
Manufactured in Austin, Texas, Saronic Technologies' Corsair unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is revolutionary in terms of contemporary naval tactics. As opposed to converted civilian craft, this 24-foot (7.3 meters) drone has been designed from scratch to serve purely military purposes, controlled only by the computer system.
What is more important, the Corsair has been officially classified as "attritable," which means that the drone is inexpensive enough to manufacture thousands of units and risk their loss in combat without harming the crew members.
For instance, before its first use in the combat zone, a Corsair drone of the US Navy's 5th Fleet Task Force 59 managed to locate and rescue two pilots of an AH-64 Apache helicopter that had crashed off the coast of Oman in June.
Saronic Technologies is the startup that came into existence in September 2022 through the initiatives of Dino Mavrookas, Mehul Altekar, Doug Lambert, and Rob Lehman. It has become one of the emerging companies dealing with defence technologies. Recently, this startup has received a huge production order of $392 million from the US Navy to manufacture autonomous surface vessels.
Apart from the attack-focused Corsair, Saronic Technologies is engaged in making another bigger ship named Marauder, which is a 180-foot autonomous vessel to carry military cargo over long distances across the sea.
Pentagon's use of Corsair in an aggressive manner is a new paradigm in thinking about sea power of the superpowers.
This approach has been thoroughly tried out in the war between Russia and Ukraine, where Ukraine had been using low-cost, bomb-laden USVs to overcome the regular navy defence system and destroy Russian warships, compelling the Russian Black Sea Fleet to leave the extremely vulnerable ports of Crimea.
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