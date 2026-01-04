Advertisement
US Court Charges Venezuela's Maduro with Narco-Terrorism, Cocaine Smuggling

A US Court has charged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offenses and related crimes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. (Photo: Zee News)

A US Court has charged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offenses and related crimes.

The indictment, made public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors claim that Maduro leveraged his position of power in Venezuela to transport enormous quantities of cocaine to the United States over a period exceeding twenty years.

Court documents outline alleged activities, including the use of Venezuelan diplomatic passports to protect traffickers, sending multi-ton cocaine shipments via air and sea, and providing armed security for drug operations. The indictment also mentions kidnappings, bribery, and acts of violence to maintain control over trafficking routes.

Maduro and his co-defendants are further accused of possessing machine guns and other destructive devices in connection with the drug conspiracy. Authorities assert these weapons were employed to enforce authority and safeguard the shipments.

If found guilty, the charges could result in life imprisonment. Additionally, the US government is seeking to seize assets linked to the alleged crimes, including profits from drug trafficking and properties used to facilitate these operations.

Maduro is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Manhattan, where prosecutors are expected to request that he remain in custody until his trial.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

