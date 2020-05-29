US COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh; global confirmed cases stand at 5,936,145

New Delhi: The United States has so far witnessed the largest number of COVID-19 cases (1,712,816), around one-third of the global total (5,936,145), according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With over 101,196 fatalities, the US also has the world's highest death toll.

The US is followed by the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Mexico, Germany, and Iran in the top ten. India is ranked 13th now after Canada and Netherlands at the 11th and 12th places, respectively.

According to the Worldometers website (19:25 GMT) on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 5,860,213, and of this death toll was at 360,049 with 2,540,993 recovered cases.

In China, the official death toll is around 4,600 with 84,000 confirmed cases, but critics have questioned the country's official numbers.

The UK, Italy, Spain, and France, along with other nations, appear to have passed the peak, as the number of new confirmed cases and deaths is decreasing. Notably, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain are the worst coronavirus-hit European countries.

Earlier on March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a global pandemic. After that, at least 4.5 billion people - half the world's population - have been living under social distancing measures, according to an AFP news agency's report.

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Latin American countries, including Peru, Mexico, Chile, and Ecuador, is being witnessed.

Russia has also seen a rapid rise in infections in recent weeks and has now the third-highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of the total number of cases. India's count of recoveries is the tenth-largest now after the US, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Iran, and China.

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, the US is the worst hit with over 17 lakh cases, while other countries with more cases than India are Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

While Turkey is now ranked 10th, China is at 14th place and below Iran, Peru, and Canada.