US cozying Up to Jamaat ahead of Bangladesh polls; is this an attempt for Kabul 2.0? | Explained

As Bangladesh prepares for its February 12 parliamentary elections and national referendum, minority persecution and nationwide unrest since Sheikh Hasina's August 2024 ouster have sparked global concerns. The United States has quietly deepened ties with Jamaat-e-Islami, the once-banned Islamist party implicated in 1971 war crimes.

Hasina's Awami League faces an election ban while she remains in exile in India, straining New Delhi-Dhaka relations. The interim government under Muhammad Yunus grapples with anti-Hindu violence, including systematic attacks, fake narratives, vote-bank polarisation, recent Sherpur killings, and threats to polling access. The Hindu population has gone down from 22% in 1971 to just 8%.

The US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert today, warning citizens of potential political violence or extremist attacks during the elections and referendum. It advised avoiding rallies, polling stations, religious sites, and large gatherings.

US-Jamaat Engagement

US diplomats have significantly broadened engagement with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami since 2023, according to various reports, transitioning from limited contacts to structured dialogues amid the party's political resurgence following Sheikh Hasina's 2024 ouster.

The issue was highlighted with the December 2025 meeting in Dhaka. A leaked audio from the talks captured a senior US official brushing aside concerns over potential Sharia law imposition, assuring Rahman that Washington views Jamaat as pragmatic partners while sternly warning of economic tariffs and sanctions should Islamist hardliners push radical agendas, echoing US hedging strategies seen in pre-2021 Afghanistan.

Recently, the Washington Post reported that US officials made "friendship" overtures toward Jamaat-e-Islami amid the Awami League's election ban following Sheikh Hasina's ouster, citing a leaked December audio.

The Washinton post report also quoted Monica Shie, the spokesperson for the U.S Embassy in Dhaka, who said “the conversation that took place in December was a routine gathering, off-the-record discussion between U.S. Embassy officials and local journalists."

She said that “numerous political parties were discussed" during the meeting and that “the United States does not favour one political party over another and plans to work with whichever government is elected by the Bangladeshi people."

Kabul 2.0 concerns

The US outreach mirrors pre-2021 Taliban engagement in Afghanistan, where diplomatic pragmatism prioritising stability over ideology empowered Islamists, eroding secular governance and enabling rapid power consolidation, like Kabul's swift fall after US withdrawal.

In Dhaka, warming US-Jamaat ties parallel that chapter, with the Awami League banned, a BNP-Jamaat poll surge, and minority attacks post-Hasina, risks include a Sharia push.

The developments also concern India and China as its neighbours, Bangladesh and Pakistan align closer with Washington, even as the US mends ties with New Delhi.

Countering Beijing in the Indo-Pacific?

Bangladesh sits at a strategic crossroads in the Indo-Pacific, with China rapidly deepening ties since Hasina's 2024 ouster, via infrastructure deals, defence sales like the SY-400 missiles, and direct outreach to Jamaat leaders, as seen in the January 2026 ambassador meeting.

US diplomats ‘friendship overtures’ to Jamaat, per leaked audio and Washington Post reports, signal a strategy to prevent Beijing from consolidating leverage through economic aid and political access amid Yunus's interim government.

Washington’s move also seeks post-poll leverage to block Beijing’s regional expansion, while also encircling New Delhi.















