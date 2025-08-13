Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

US Declines To Comment On Pakistan’s F-16 Losses During Operation Sindoor, Says 'Refer You To Pak Govt'

The US government has declined to comment on reports of Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet losses during Operation Sindoor and directed all queries to Islamabad instead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
F-16 Fighter Jet (Representative Image: ANI)

“We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s,” the US State Department said, as per the NDTV reports.

