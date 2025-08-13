US Declines To Comment On Pakistan’s F-16 Losses During Operation Sindoor, Says 'Refer You To Pak Govt'
The US government has declined to comment on reports of Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet losses during Operation Sindoor and directed all queries to Islamabad instead.
Trending Photos
The US government has declined to comment on reports of Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet losses during Operation Sindoor and directed all queries to Islamabad instead.
“We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s,” the US State Department said, as per the NDTV reports.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement