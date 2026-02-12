Advertisement
US-INDIA TRADE DEAL

US deletes map showing PoK and Aksai Chin as India amid trade deal – what went wrong?

The US Trade Representative removed a social media post showing PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India, days after the map drew global attention during the announcement of a trade deal with New Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US deletes map showing PoK and Aksai Chin as India amid trade deal – what went wrong?(Photo: X)

New Delhi: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) deleted a social media post that displayed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin as integral parts of India. The post had been shared last week while announcing the interim trade agreement between India and the United States.

Unlike typical US maps, which usually mark PoK separately and acknowledge Pakistan’s sensitivities, this map showed the disputed regions as fully within India’s borders without any separation. The post was shared on X to announce the interim trade deal, which cut US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, the lowest in Asia. The announcement had raised hopes of increased cooperation between the two nations.

The map also included Aksai Chin, which is located in northeastern Ladakh, as part of India. China claims the region, while India considers it an integral part of its territory. Similarly, PoK was depicted as Indian territory without any special demarcation. The map matched India’s official territorial boundaries, which was welcomed domestically.

The removal of the post came during speculation about whether the original map had been an error or a deliberate gesture during a reset in India-US relations. The post had drawn reactions not only from India but also from Pakistan and China, since it contradicted their territorial claims. Ultimately, the USTR deleted the post from its official X account without offering any public explanation.

The Indian government has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly raised objections to maps used by the US State Department and other international agencies when they show incorrect boundaries for Jammu and Kashmir or Arunachal Pradesh.

