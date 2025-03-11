US Denies Entry To Pakistani Ambassador; Deports Back Over 'Immigration Objection'

In an unusual diplomatic development, Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, K.K. Wagan, was denied entry into the United States and subsequently deported. The incident marks a rare diplomatic standoff between the two nations and comes shortly after the U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, issued a travel advisory warning American citizens against visiting Pakistan due to security concerns.

Ambassador Wagan was traveling to Los Angeles when he was stopped by immigration authorities at the airport. A senior official from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that he was deported due to an 'immigration objection', said reports. Despite holding a valid U.S. visa and all necessary travel documents, he was reportedly sent back to his last port of departure.

Diplomatic sources suggest that U.S. immigration officials flagged Wagan over “controversial visa references,” though the exact reason for his deportation remains unclear. The decision has raised questions about diplomatic protocol and the specific concerns that led to his removal.

The matter has been escalated to Pakistan’s top diplomatic leadership. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch have been briefed on the situation, and Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has instructed its consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the issue further.