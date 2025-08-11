US Designates Balochistan Liberation Army, Majeed Brigade As Foreign Terrorist Organisation

The United States Department of State today formally designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The Majeed Brigade was also included as an alias to the BLA's previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation, which was originally issued in 2019.

This measure reaffirms the United States' determination to counteract terrorism, and such designations serve a significant function in deterring aid for terrorist operations. FTO designations become effective upon publication in the Federal Register.

The BLA has been involved in multiple terrorist attacks since its first SDGT designation. In 2024, the organization claimed responsibility for suicide attacks outside the Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. Later still, in March 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train between Quetta and Peshawar. The attack killed 31 security officials and civilians and took more than 300 hostages on the train.

The Department of State action, taken under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, as amended, reflects the Trump Administration's continuing efforts to counter international terrorism.