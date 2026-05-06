US disables Iranian-flagged tanker breaching blockade in Gulf of Oman

The United States disabled an Iranian-flagged vessel, allegedly attempting to breach the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), “US forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker after it attempted to breach the U.S. blockade and sail toward an Iranian port on May 6 at approximately 9 a.m. ET.”

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed the vessel, identified as the M/T Hasna, transiting international waters en route to Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings, clearly informing the crew that the ship was in violation of the blockade,” said CENTCOM in an X post.

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“After the crew repeatedly failed to comply, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired several rounds from its 20mm cannon, disabling the tanker’s rudder. The Hasna is no longer proceeding toward Iran. The U.S. blockade on vessels attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains fully in effect. CENTCOM forces continue to enforce the measure in a deliberate and professional manner,” the post further noted.

Earlier today, Axios reports indicated the U.S. and Iran are closing in on a potential one-page framework agreement that could formally end hostilities.

Key elements under discussion include discussions on Iranian nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and the lifting of certain restrictions.

Trump has expressed skepticism about previous Iranian proposals but noted “significant momentum” behind the scenes, while pausing certain enforcement operations at the request of allies like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that it remains prepared to resume full conflict if U.S. or Israeli actions escalate.

On the other end as a result of the blockade and closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent strikes on energy sites across West Asia, global oil prices have fluctuated amid fears of renewed disruption along the critical chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The recent disabling of M/T Hasna marks one of several recent enforcement actions by U.S. naval and air assets operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

A Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took hold in early April, but tensions persist, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S.-imposed naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, aimed at crippling Tehran’s oil exports and pressuring the regime into concessions on its nuclear program, continues.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the blockade as having an “incredible” effect on Iran’s economy. CENTCOM officials emphasised that the blockade applies impartially to all nations but does not restrict neutral transit through the strait to non-Iranian destinations.









