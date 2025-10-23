US Diwali Celebration Turns Messy As Police Sprinkle Water To Stop Fireworks | Video

A video of Diwali celebrations in the United States has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing police and fire department officials intervening to stop people from bursting fireworks on a public road late at night. The incident has sparked a heated debate among users online, with many comparing the situation to Diwali celebrations in India.

In the viral clip, a large crowd can be seen celebrating Diwali with loud fireworks on a street, while police and fire department personnel were trying to stop the fireworks by sprinkling water on them. According to the person who posted the video, authorities stopped the fireworks because it was past 10 pm, violating safety rules. People gathered at the spot can be heard cheering and hooting as the officers attempted to control the situation.



Is this the image of India & Hindus you are creating in foreign lands? pic.twitter.com/T3reXlw5sN Tarun Gautam (TARUNspeakss) October 22, 2025

The caption of the video shared by an Indian man on X (formerly twitter) read: “This US Diwali video is viral on Instagram. The USA Police & Fire Department had to intervene and stop fireworks — just look at the mess on the road. And then you cry when you are deported. Is this the image of India & Hindus you are creating in foreign lands?”

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. While some users criticised the people in the video for being irresponsible, others defended them, saying that celebrations should be allowed as long as they are done safely.

One user commented, “Looked less like Diwali, more like disaster management training.”

Another wrote, “Indians love to move abroad but refuse to adopt local culture. Fine. But if you love your own culture that much, stay home... don’t litter, shout, and ruin public spaces.”

A third comment read, “They could have booked an open area, taken permission from authorities, and celebrated.”

Meanwhile, several users compared the scene to Diwali in Delhi, where people continue bursting firecrackers late into the night despite bans and pollution warnings. The debate has highlighted the clash between cultural expression and civic responsibility, both in India and abroad.

The viral video continues to spread online, garnering thousands of views and comments.