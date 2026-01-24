US domestic shooting: Four dead of Indian-origin family, critical 911 call, children hid inside closet - Shocking details emerge

US domestic shooting: A deadly domestic shooting took place on Friday early morning in US' Lawrenceville-area neighbourhood. The tragic incident in Georgia claimed the lives of four adults, and according to the information provided by authorities, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at approximately 2:30 am in the 1,000 block of Brook Ivy Court.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered four adults inside the residence who had suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, all four victims of Indian origin were pronounced dead at the scene, IANS reported.

Consulate General of India expresses sorrow

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed deep sorrow over a tragic shooting incident in Georgia and has assured full assistance to the bereaved family.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate said, “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.”

The statement came as Gwinnett County Police continued investigating the domestic shooting.

Also Read- Indian national among four killed in domestic shooting in Atlanta; suspect arrested

Details of the shooting incident

Investigators have revealed that the incident was of a domestic nature, and the police have also stated that three young children were inside the home when the shooting began.

Notably, the children hid together inside a closet to save themselves, showing a remarkable act of presence of mind. The children were not injured during the incident and were later released into the care of a family member.

Moreover, one of the children managed to call 911 (the emergency contact number in the US), providing critical information that helped officers to reach the scene within minutes.

Officers arrived while the suspect’s vehicle was still parked in the driveway and fearing that the shooter might still be in the area, police deployed K-9 units to conduct a search.

A police dog later tracked the suspect to a nearby Woodline, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities, IANS further reported.

Police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43) of Atlanta, Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38), all residents of Lawrenceville.

Who Is Vijay Kumar?

Gwinnett County Police, on Friday afternoon, identified the suspect as Vijay Kumar (51) of Atlanta.

Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

What led to the shooting?

Gwinnett County Police, in a post on X, informed that it was learned through the investigation that an argument began between Dogra and Kumar at their home in Atlanta, and they traveled to the residence on Brook Ivy Court with their 12-year-old child.

"Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, who are relatives of Dogra and Kumar, resided at the Brook Ivy Court home, along with two juveniles who are seven and ten years old. After the incident occurred, the 12-year-old child was the one who called 911," the post added.

Title: Homicide Investigation - Brook Ivy Court

Date: (Update #1) Jan. 23, 2026



The suspect in this case has been identified as Vijay Kumar (51, Atlanta).



The victims are Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43, Atlanta), Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37,… https://t.co/Xf8KkXh3on — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and further information is awaited.

(with IANS inputs)