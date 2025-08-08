The United States Department of Justice and the State Department doubled the reward money for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from US dollars 25 million to US dollars 50 million. However, social media users took a different route and opted for sarcasm to this reward announcement.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a video on the social media platform X and asked for information from citizens that could lead to the arrest of the Venezuelan President. She alleged that Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TDA, Sinaloa, and Cartel of the Sons to bring deadly drugs and violence into the U.S.

"Today, the Department of Justice and the State Department are announcing a historic dollars 50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro," she said in the video.

"Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TDA, Sinaloa, and Cartel of the Sons to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country. To date, the DEA has seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his associates, with nearly seven tons linked to Maduro himself, which represents a primary source of income for the deadly cartels based in Venezuela and Mexico," Bondi added.

She added that Maduro is one of the largest "narco-traffickers in the world" and a threat to US' national security. Therefore, his reward has been doubled.

"If you have any information to bring this criminal to justice, call 1-202-307-4228 or go online," the Attorney General said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State INL posted a 'Wanted' poster of the Venezuelan President on X, and wrote, "Nicolás Maduro and his cronies think they’re untouchable. They’re wrong. We’re increasing our reward offer for Maduro to up to $50 million."

Social Media In Frenzy?

"Maduro lives in Venezuela and this is a photo of his house. Address: G35J+47F, Av. Nte. 10, Caracas 1012, Distrito Capital, Venezuela GPS coordinates: 10.5038° N, 66.9137° W. Please DM for bank wire transfer info," a user posted on X.

Maduro lives in Venezuela and this is a photo of his house.



Address: G35J+47F, Av. Nte. 10, Caracas 1012, Distrito Capital, Venezuela



GPS coordinates: 10.5038° N, 66.9137° W



— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 7, 2025

"He's in Venezuela and Trump is in the Epstein pedophile files. Where's my $50 million?" another posted on X.

He's in Venezuela and Trump is in the Epstein pedophile files.

— Helis Bor (@helisbor) August 8, 2025

"He’s in Venezuela. Can I have my money now?" an X user posted.

