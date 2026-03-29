US flying radar damaged in Iranian strike at Saudi air base- Reports

As the US-Iran-Israel war enters 2nd month, an Iranian missile and drone attack targeted Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27, damaging several American KC-135 refueling aircraft and injuring US troops.

At least 10 U.S service members were wounded in the attack, with two suffering serious injuries, various reports confirmed.

Apart from KC-135 refueling aircraft, Iranian strikes also inflicted damage on an E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) critical for battlespace management and tracking threats over long distances, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

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The mighty E-3 Sentry provides radar surveillance essential for detecting drones, missiles, and aircraft hundreds of miles away.

Meanwhile, Israel warned on Friday that it would intensify its strikes against Iran.

US President Donald Trump postponed his earlier threat to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure following Tehran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days.

With stock markets in turmoil, Trump extended the deadline for reopening the Strait until April 6 on Thursday. He noted Iran's request for this extension and described ongoing talks as "very well," despite Iran's public denials of negotiating over a U.S 15-point proposal to resolve the conflict.

US Marines enter the war front

Approximately 3,500 U.S. Marines have entered the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility aboard USS Tripoli. This deployment brings one of America's largest amphibious assault ships into an active combat theater in West Asia during the ongoing conflict.

This follows U.S threats and planning for potential "boots on the ground" in Iran, including operations at Kharg Island to secure oil routes amid Hormuz disruptions.

Houthi enters the West Asia War

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels joined the monthlong West Asia war on Saturday, launching two missiles at Israel.

Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced on the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV that they fired missiles at “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

Escalated Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, as seen previously, could spike oil prices and undermine global maritime security.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the Arabian Peninsula’s southern entrance, remains vital for ships bound for the Suez Canal via the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia relies on it to export millions of barrels of crude oil daily, given the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

With their involvement, risks disrupting global shipping further if they resume attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, a chokepoint for about 12% of world trade.













