US: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Jolts Buffalo, New York

Buffalo City: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit New York`s Buffalo City on Monday (February 6) morning, the US Geological Survey reported. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.8 - 2 km ENE of West Seneca, New York," USGS tweeted. As per The New York Post, the quake was detected around 6:15 am in the town of West Seneca, just outside the city of Buffalo. The National Weather Service said it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake, which "was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area."

It said it also was not immediately known if any injuries were reported from the temblor. The surveillance camera in the region captured a living room at the moment the quake hit, with a loud bang, followed by the noise of items falling and a dog barking, The New York Post reported.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the county Department of Homeland Security and emergency services and said a "confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports."

Also, three earthquakes hit Turkey within less than 24 hours of magnitude 7.8,7.6 and 6.0. The earthquake led to major disruptions and resulted in destroying runway of Hatay International Airport. Hence, airport has been closed. Further, rescuers and locals in many cities looked for survivors. Patients, including babies, were evacuated from facilities in Syria after a hospital in Turkey collapsed.

