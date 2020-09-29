US election 2020: President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden set for first presidential debate today

US President DOnald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate each other for the first time on Tuesday evening (Local Time), in the first of three presidential debates.

The debate will take place from 6:30AM TO 8AM IST (Sept 29 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET). The venue of the debate is Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. Earlier, the debate was scheduled to take place at University of Notre Dame but the venue was dropped due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the crucial debate between Trump and Biden.

The topics of debate include Trump's and Biden's governance records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19 pandemic in US, the US economy, race and violence in US cities and the integrity of the election.

The debate will consist of six segments to address the topics above, with each segment getting approximately 15 minutes. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment. Candidates will get a chance to respond to each other as well.

On October 7, a vice presidential debate will take place between Vice President Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris.

The second and third presidential debate are scheduled to take place on October 15 and October 22 respectively.