US Embassy in Riyadh hit by suspected Iranian drones, flames seen rising | WATCH

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh was hit by two suspected Iranian drones, CNN reported citing two sources. Drone attacks caused fire on the embassy compound in Riyadh and the sound of a explosion was also heard.

Meanwhile, Saudi defense ministry confirmed the attack, stating it had caused, "limited fire and minor material damages.”

So far, no injuries and casualties have been reported.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had started efforts to dismantle "American political centers” in the region."

The embassy was “struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery," Wall Street Journal reported citing the State Department.

Footage of the drone attack on US Embassy in Riyadh was shared on social media.

JUST IN: Smoke rises from the US embassy in Riyadh following a large explosion. pic.twitter.com/QnSONJ9dA3 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 3, 2026

The attack came against the backdrop of a series of Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf states hosting US military bases, launched in retaliation for US and Israeli-led attacks that began on Saturday (February 28). Those tit-for-tat exchanges have significantly intensified the conflict and continued into their fourth straight day.

(This is a developing story.. stay tuned for more updates)