US ends strike on Iran, then comes counterattack: Drone attack on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain – another round of war looming?

US-Iran War: Tensions between the United States and Iran have flared again after Tehran claimed to have struck a US naval facility in Bahrain with a drone. The Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched the attacked in response to US strikes on Iranian territory after the former the latter’s apache helicopter was allegedly downed by the IRGC over the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States military said it launched a “self-defence” operation following an alleged Iranian attack on the chopper two days earlier. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American fighter jets and naval units targeted Iranian air defence systems, ground control stations and radar sites near Hormuz.

US officials called the action a “proportionate response” and said it was limited in scope. Shortly after the strikes, the CENTCOM confirmed on social media that the operation had been completed.

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The strikes were carried out during nighttime hours in areas close to important maritime routes, a region known for frequent military tension due to its strategic importance for international oil shipments.

Within hours of the US announcement, Iran’s IRGC announced a counter-operation. In a statement carried by Iranian state-controlled media, the force said it had targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain.

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The IRGC said its naval units carried out a drone strike at around 2:30 am, claiming it hit an American naval facility in the Gulf kingdom. The statement described the US action as based on “false excuses” and said Iran had responded directly to recent strikes on its territory.

“The war-seeking US government launched attacks early this morning on several locations in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm on the basis of false claims, damaging a telecommunication mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city. In response to this dangerous act by the enemy, IRGC naval fighters carried out a drone strike on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at 2:30 am (2300 GMT Tuesday),” the IRGC said in a statement.

It also warned that further strikes could follow if attacks continued, saying it would respond with “stronger actions” if provoked again.

Following the Iranian claim, air raid sirens were heard in Bahrain. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors as precautionary measures were activated around sensitive military areas.

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The United States has not so far publicly confirmed damage to its naval installation in Bahrain, and independent verification of the Iranian claim is unavailable at this stage.

The latest exchange points to another escalation in a region where military incidents have repeatedly raised concerns over a broader war. The Strait of Hormuz, near where the US strikes were reported, is one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors due to its role in energy transport across the world.

With both Washington and Tehran exchanging accusations and military action within hours, the situation now appears locked into a fast-moving cycle of retaliation. Each side has indicated readiness to respond further, leaving the West Asia on alert as developments continue to happen.