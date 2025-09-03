US Ends Visa Interview Waivers; In-Person Checks Begin – All You Need To Know About American Policy Shift

New Delhi: September 2 marked a major shift in US visa policy, as the country officially ended the long-standing waivers for visa interviews. Under previous regulations, applicants under age 14 or over 79, along with those renewing their visas in the same category, were not required to attend in-person interviews. But from yesterday, all non-immigrant visa applicants, including students, professionals and frequent travellers, must now attend an in-person interview at U.S. embassies and consulates.

For years, many applicants have been exempt from this exhaustive step. But with this policy change, categories like H-1B (skilled workers), L-1 (intra-company transfers), F-1 (students), B-1/B-2 (tourism/business) and O-1 (individuals with extraordinary ability) will see a surge in interview demands. This will undoubtedly impact thousands of Indian applicants each year, many of whom have been used to skipping this process.

What Has Changed?

The change affects a wide range of applicants. Previously, visa applicants under 14 years old or over 79, as well as those renewing their visas in the same category, were exempt from the mandatory interview requirement. But now, all of them will have to attend in-person interviews for both new visas and renewals.

The U.S. Department of State has warned that the new policy will likely increase wait times for visa appointments, a situation that could prove frustrating for those already facing delays in processing.

In a statement, the State Department confirmed that most non-immigrant visa applicants will be required to attend interviews starting September 2.

Who Is Affected The Most?

The new rules will hit certain groups harder than others. Indian students planning to head to U.S. universities for the fall or spring semester will now have to face the visa interview process, which could delay their travel plans.

Professionals holding H-1B and L-1 visas, as well as tourists and business travellers accustomed to the quicker “Dropbox” renewal process, will now find themselves facing longer wait times for appointments and interviews.

Although countries such as Afghanistan, Nigeria, Cuba and Iran have already been operating under these new requirements with no exemptions, India had until now been spared. Still, Indian applicants will now be subject to the global interview requirement, adding to the global pressure on the U.S. consular system.

Who Is Exempt?

While the policy applies to the vast majority of applicants, there are a few notable exceptions. Diplomatic and official visa holders, as well as certain categories of international organisation workers, will still be exempt from interviews.

In addition, renewals of full-validity B-1/B-2 visas for Mexican nationals will continue under the old system. Even in these cases, however, consular officers can still request interviews on a case-by-case basis.

New Rule In 2025

Apart from the interview changes, the State Department has announced a new rescheduling policy, set to take effect on January 1, 2026. Applicants will be allowed one free reschedule per visa application.

Should applicants need to reschedule their appointments a second time, they will be required to pay the visa fee again. If applicants update their DS-160 application form after booking the interview, they will need to bring both the original and corrected confirmation pages to the interview.

What Is Next?

With the shift in policy now in motion, applicants must prepare for longer processing times and more paperwork. The visa interview process, once considered a routine formality for some, has now become a more involved step for all applicants, regardless of age or visa renewal status.

For Indian professionals, students and travellers, the pressure is on to adjust to these new regulations and secure their appointments in an increasingly crowded system.