/US envoy checks Trump’s social media before speech to make sure he still has a job | Watch

Jerusalem: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he checked President Donald Trump’s social media account before giving a public speech in Jerusalem to make sure he had not been removed from his post.
Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit on Sunday, he referred to the US president’s well-known practice of announcing staff changes through social media posts, often late at night. He used the moment to make a comment that mixed humour with political reality in Washington’s leadership style.
“So today, before I got here, I did something that I thought was very important. I checked President Trump’s social media to make sure this was not my last speech in Israel,” Huckabee said.
He added, “As you know, he typically fires people in the middle of the night by way of social media. So I wanted to make sure that there was a reason for me to come. I am happy to report that so far, so good.”
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026
I checked Trump's social media to make sure this was not my last speech in Israel.
He typically fires people in the middle of the night by way of social media, so I wanted to make sure.
So far, so good. pic.twitter.com/L7xZuAmhtV
The ambassador, who has long supported Israel and is considered a close ally of Trump, was addressing the audience on US-Israel relations and developments in the region when he made the comments.
During the same speech, he also talked about his personal sense of safety, comparing his experiences in Jerusalem and Washington, DC. He said he feels more secure in Jerusalem than in the US capital.
He described Washington as a “crazy town” and said there were “crazy Hamas people” in the city. He also repeated that he feels safer in Jerusalem and said he was serious about it.
“I can’t wait to get out of this crazy town and get back to Jerusalem where I feel safe,” he said. He later added again, “I really am anxious to get out of this crazy town and get back to Jerusalem because I feel safe there.”
Trump’s use of his Truth Social for announcing decisions has become a known feature of his communication style, and Huckabee’s remarks played directly into that public perception.
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