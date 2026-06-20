/US envoy heads to Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister may travel for first round of negotiation talks- Report

United States special envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland amid intensifying preparations for the US-Iran negotiations after the announcement of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
According to an Axios report, US envoy Steve Witkoff is en route to Switzerland for the first round of negotiations aimed at securing a potential nuclear agreement with Iran.
A US official told Axios that Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, is already in Switzerland ahead of the talks.
The discussions, originally scheduled to begin on Friday, were postponed due to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, a ceasefire agreement was reached later on Friday following fresh strikes, as both sides worked to de-escalate tensions.
Citing multiple sources, CNN reported that Israel and Hezbollah agreed to reinstate a ceasefire effective at 9 a.m. local time. The deal was mediated by the United States and Qatar, with sources indicating Iran also played a facilitating role alongside Washington and Doha.
It is not yet clear whether a new date has been formally set for the US-Iran talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Switzerland on Saturday to join the negotiations, according to Axios sources with direct knowledge. However, those plans could still shift depending on developments on the ground.
Iranian officials told foreign counterparts on Friday that a stable ceasefire in Lebanon is a "make or break" issue for the future of US-Iran negotiations. Tehran has stressed it wants the truce to hold firmly before committing to the talks in Switzerland.
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Switzerland on Friday. Qatar is playing a key mediating role between Washington and Tehran.
On Thursday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the postponement of the planned talks involving the US, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Qatar has reiterated its support for launching negotiations between the United States and Iran to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, as the first round of technical talks, scheduled to take place in Switzerland, was cancelled following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia.
According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this came during the discussion between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that took place at Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on Friday.
The negotiations are based on a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran. Key elements include an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon. A commitment to conclude a final deal within 60 days (extendable by mutual consent). The US is beginning to lift its naval blockade and related restrictions. Iran is ensuring the safe, free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial 60-day period. Technical talks on Iran’s nuclear program.
Phased lifting of sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and US-backed reconstruction and economic development support for Iran.
(with ANI inputs)
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