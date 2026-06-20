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US envoy heads to Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister may travel for first round of negotiation talks- Report

Meanwhile, Qatar has reiterated its support for launching negotiations between the United States and Iran to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
US envoy heads to Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister may travel for first round of negotiation talks- Report
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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