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US envoys Kushner, Witkoff to travel to Doha for talks with Iran: White House

The White House said US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Doha for talks with Iran following Tehran's reported request, as efforts continue to ease tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
US envoys Kushner, Witkoff to travel to Doha for talks with Iran: White House
Image Credit: ANI

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