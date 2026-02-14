US-Europe ‘belong together’, says Marco Rubio at Munich Security Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, emphasised the enduring US-Europe partnership. He described it as a vital alliance that has tackled major global challenges together.

Highlighting Washington's preference for cooperation, Rubio remarked, "While we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference, and it is our hope to do this with you, our friends here in Europe."

Emphasising unity, Rubio stated, "We belong together," highlighting the enduring transatlantic relationship now facing heightened pressures in President Donald Trump's second term.

Rubio noted that American engagement can sometimes appear "direct and urgent in our council," while stressing the Trump administration's firm commitment to the alliance.

Observers contrasted the tone of Rubio's speech with comments delivered at the same forum last year by US Vice President JD Vance, which had drawn attention for their criticism of Europe's reliance on US support. Vance's earlier remarks continued to resonate among attendees as Rubio's address received intermittent applause.

During the speech, Rubio also underscored the administration's belief that global institutions shaped by the previous world order must be "reformed" and "rebuilt," reflecting shifts in US foreign policy priorities.

While reaffirming the historic significance of the alliance, Rubio outlined expectations for recalibrated cooperation. "We want allies who can defend themselves so no adversaries will feel inclined to challenge our collective strength," he said Saturday.

The Trump administration has repeatedly urged European partners to take greater responsibility for regional security.

Reinforcing this position, Rubio added, "We want allies who are proud of their culture, their heritage ... and together with us are willing and able to defend it. For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline. We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship."



(with ANI inputs)

