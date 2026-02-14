Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016904https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-europe-belong-together-says-marco-rubio-at-munich-security-conference-3016904.html
NewsWorldUS-Europe ‘belong together’, says Marco Rubio at Munich Security Conference
MARCO RUBIO

US-Europe ‘belong together’, says Marco Rubio at Munich Security Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, "We belong together," highlighting the enduring transatlantic relationship now facing heightened pressures in President Donald Trump's second term on Saturday at Munich Security Conference.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US-Europe ‘belong together’, says Marco Rubio at Munich Security Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, emphasised the enduring US-Europe partnership. He described it as a vital alliance that has tackled major global challenges together.

Highlighting Washington's preference for cooperation, Rubio remarked, "While we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference, and it is our hope to do this with you, our friends here in Europe."

Emphasising unity, Rubio stated, "We belong together," highlighting the enduring transatlantic relationship now facing heightened pressures in President Donald Trump's second term.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rubio noted that American engagement can sometimes appear "direct and urgent in our council," while stressing the Trump administration's firm commitment to the alliance.

Observers contrasted the tone of Rubio's speech with comments delivered at the same forum last year by US Vice President JD Vance, which had drawn attention for their criticism of Europe's reliance on US support. Vance's earlier remarks continued to resonate among attendees as Rubio's address received intermittent applause.

During the speech, Rubio also underscored the administration's belief that global institutions shaped by the previous world order must be "reformed" and "rebuilt," reflecting shifts in US foreign policy priorities.

While reaffirming the historic significance of the alliance, Rubio outlined expectations for recalibrated cooperation. "We want allies who can defend themselves so no adversaries will feel inclined to challenge our collective strength," he said Saturday.

The Trump administration has repeatedly urged European partners to take greater responsibility for regional security.

Reinforcing this position, Rubio added, "We want allies who are proud of their culture, their heritage ... and together with us are willing and able to defend it. For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline. We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship."

 


(with ANI inputs)
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man